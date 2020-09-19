Homebuyers line up for the sale of the second phase of the Wetland Seasons Park development in Tin Shui Wai, at the project’s sales office in International Commerce Centre in Kowloon on 19 September 2020. Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong homebuyers return in droves for a sell-out weekend of flats offered by Sun Hung Kai and Henderson Land
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) sold 127 of the 133 Wetland Seasons Park flats in Tin Shui Wai as of 5pm, agents said
- Henderson Land Development sold 77 flats of its 80 units on offer at Two Artlane in Sai Ying Pun
