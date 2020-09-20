A man walks past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson WongA man walks past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Hong Kong developers rebuild cash hoard to prepare for new opportunities amid biggest market correction in four years

  • Some of the city’s biggest developers have sold HK$4 billion (US$516 million) of noncore assets to ready cash for new opportunities
  • Non-residential property market has slipped by up to 20 per cent from the mid-2019 peak, amid the longest losing stretch in at least four years.

Updated: 9:30am, 20 Sep, 2020

