The growth in transactions in Guangzhou has been influenced by proximity to Shenzhen. Photo: ShutterstockThe growth in transactions in Guangzhou has been influenced by proximity to Shenzhen. Photo: Shutterstock
Greater Bay Area cities Guangzhou, Huizhou report increases in property sales and prices, as Shenzhen tightens curbs, pushes out demand

  • The prices of new homes in Huizhou rose 1.9 per cent in August, while the prices of existing homes rose 1.7 per cent in Guangzhou
  • Tightened curbs in Shenzhen and positive outlook for Greater Bay Area are boosting purchases, analysts say

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 8:30am, 22 Sep, 2020

