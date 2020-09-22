The growth in transactions in Guangzhou has been influenced by proximity to Shenzhen. Photo: Shutterstock
Greater Bay Area cities Guangzhou, Huizhou report increases in property sales and prices, as Shenzhen tightens curbs, pushes out demand
- The prices of new homes in Huizhou rose 1.9 per cent in August, while the prices of existing homes rose 1.7 per cent in Guangzhou
- Tightened curbs in Shenzhen and positive outlook for Greater Bay Area are boosting purchases, analysts say
Topic | China property
