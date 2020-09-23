The Hong Kong Real Property Federation proposes to reclaim land at Guishan Island. Photo: Handout
Developers eye Guishan Island’s reclamation to augment Lantau plan in easing Hong Kong’s land woes in test for Greater Bay Area
- The proposal by The Hong Kong Real Property Federation (HKRPF) would reclaim 60 square kilometres of land on several islands around Guishan, and free up the equivalent of 500 hectares of land in Hong Kong for housing 800,000 residents
- The plan had been submitted to city authorities, as well as the government in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhuhai, under which Guishan is administered
Topic | Hong Kong property
