A hospital in Beijing. Ping An needs to work with the offline network, as this is where the bulk of health care services are delivered, its co-chief executive says. Photo: Xinhua
Insurer Ping An aims to fill gaps in China’s ‘underresourced’ health system, to spend up to US$4 billion on health care tech development
- By helping China’s public health and social insurance systems, company will also be able to better grow its health insurance and online health care businesses, co-chief executive says
- Ping An has already spent about 20 billion yuan on health care technology over the past decade
Topic | Cancer
A hospital in Beijing. Ping An needs to work with the offline network, as this is where the bulk of health care services are delivered, its co-chief executive says. Photo: Xinhua