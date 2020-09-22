A hospital in Beijing. Ping An needs to work with the offline network, as this is where the bulk of health care services are delivered, its co-chief executive says. Photo: XinhuaA hospital in Beijing. Ping An needs to work with the offline network, as this is where the bulk of health care services are delivered, its co-chief executive says. Photo: Xinhua
Insurer Ping An aims to fill gaps in China’s ‘underresourced’ health system, to spend up to US$4 billion on health care tech development

  • By helping China’s public health and social insurance systems, company will also be able to better grow its health insurance and online health care businesses, co-chief executive says
  • Ping An has already spent about 20 billion yuan on health care technology over the past decade

Updated: 7:17pm, 22 Sep, 2020

