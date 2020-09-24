Eight Star Street is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: HandoutEight Star Street is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: Handout
Eight Star Street is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong developer Swire Properties to launch Eight Star Street residential project after acquiring prime Wan Chai site over 15 years

  • Company among major developers actively building up land banks through the acquisition of old buildings amid a limited supply of fresh plots
  • Units at 24-floor building, which will be marketed in October and November, have not been priced yet

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:46am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Eight Star Street is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: HandoutEight Star Street is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: Handout
Eight Star Street is expected to be completed by 2022. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE