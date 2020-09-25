A view of Kuala Lumpur city centre. A tough nationwide Covid-19 lockdown this year has contributed to slower home sales while foreign investors look elsewhere. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysian property agents prepare wish list to revive sliding home sales, diminishing interest from Hong Kong buyers
- Home sales fell 25 per cent in the first half while a housing glut worsened amid the Covid-19 pandemic
- Foreign buyers have reduced their presence in the local market in the third quarter as other options such as the UK become new magnet
