Business

Malaysian property agents prepare wish list to revive sliding home sales, diminishing interest from Hong Kong buyers

  • Home sales fell 25 per cent in the first half while a housing glut worsened amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Foreign buyers have reduced their presence in the local market in the third quarter as other options such as the UK become new magnet

Topic |   Malaysia
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:41am, 25 Sep, 2020

