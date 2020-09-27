Office rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix WongOffice rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix Wong
Office rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hong Kong office rents expected to decline 30 per cent this year, as work from home becomes more common in mid to long term

  • Office rents in Central could drop by between 25 per cent and 30 per cent in 2020: DBS analyst
  • Vacancy rate in city’s main business district continues to increase

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:00am, 27 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Office rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix WongOffice rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix Wong
Office rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE