Office rents in the city’s Central business district fell by 17 per cent to 18 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong office rents expected to decline 30 per cent this year, as work from home becomes more common in mid to long term
- Office rents in Central could drop by between 25 per cent and 30 per cent in 2020: DBS analyst
- Vacancy rate in city’s main business district continues to increase
