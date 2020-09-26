Homebuyers lining up for CK Asset's Sea To Sky development at the developer’s sales office at the Fortune Metropolis on 26 September 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s biggest weekend of home sales in 14 months gets off to a good start as tapering Covid – 19 outbreak boosts sentiments
- Six developers put 726 flats on market in the busiest weekend since July 2019
- Buyers snapped up about 270 flats, or 37 per cent of the total on offer as at 4:30pm, agents said
Topic | Hong Kong property
