Secretary for Development Michael Wong Wai-lun speaks to the press on a land sale programme in June 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong may miss private home supply target again as recession slows land sale, development
- The government and MTR Corp will put up three residential sites for tender next quarter under its land sale programme, including one on The Peak
- City may achieve only 57 per cent of its annual home supply target after nine months, according to projection
Topic | Hong Kong property
