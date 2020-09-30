In the past five years, Vision Property has built up a portfolio of some 3,800 parking spaces mainly in Guangzhou and Foshan valued at nearly 1 billion yuan. Photo: HandoutIn the past five years, Vision Property has built up a portfolio of some 3,800 parking spaces mainly in Guangzhou and Foshan valued at nearly 1 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
In the past five years, Vision Property has built up a portfolio of some 3,800 parking spaces mainly in Guangzhou and Foshan valued at nearly 1 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong tycoon King Cho accumulates car parking spaces in Greater Bay Area betting on growth potential

  • Dubbed the ‘king of car parks’, Hong Kong investor King Cho plans to spend over US$100 million to grow his portfolio of car parking spaces in bay area cities
  • Market observers expect prices for car parking spaces in top bay area cities to rise between 5 and 8 per cent by the first quarter of next year

Topic |   China property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:21am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In the past five years, Vision Property has built up a portfolio of some 3,800 parking spaces mainly in Guangzhou and Foshan valued at nearly 1 billion yuan. Photo: HandoutIn the past five years, Vision Property has built up a portfolio of some 3,800 parking spaces mainly in Guangzhou and Foshan valued at nearly 1 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
In the past five years, Vision Property has built up a portfolio of some 3,800 parking spaces mainly in Guangzhou and Foshan valued at nearly 1 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE