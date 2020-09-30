Graduation day in University of Cambridge. The UK is the largest market for student housing assets outside North America. Photo: ShutterstockGraduation day in University of Cambridge. The UK is the largest market for student housing assets outside North America. Photo: Shutterstock
Graduation day in University of Cambridge. The UK is the largest market for student housing assets outside North America. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

UK student housing market faces oversupply amid Covid-19 crisis but Singapore private equity firm sees values in investment plan

  • Asset owners face short-term income pressures from weak demand due to Covid-19 restrictions but prices are holding up well, Knight Frank says
  • Singapore-based Q Investment Partners is seeking £30 million to buy assets in London, Bath and Edinburgh as long term plan

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Graduation day in University of Cambridge. The UK is the largest market for student housing assets outside North America. Photo: ShutterstockGraduation day in University of Cambridge. The UK is the largest market for student housing assets outside North America. Photo: Shutterstock
Graduation day in University of Cambridge. The UK is the largest market for student housing assets outside North America. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE