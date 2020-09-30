General shots at Kingswood Villa in Tin Shui Wai on 19 June 2011. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s August home price index drops by the most in six months as recession, Covid-19 sap investment appetite
- The August price index for lived-in homes dropped by 1.1 per cent to 380.6, according to the Rating and Valuation Department, the biggest decline since February and down 4.1 per cent from the May 2019 peak of 396.9
- The price index fell 2.1 per cent among large homes measuring over 1,722 square feet (160 square metres), the biggest drop for abodes of all sizes
Topic | Hong Kong property
General shots at Kingswood Villa in Tin Shui Wai on 19 June 2011. Photo: SCMP