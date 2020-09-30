New Word's residential development The Pavilia atop Tai Wai MTR Station in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World Development reaps rewards from online sales experiments to counter Covid-19 crisis
- Developer has generated HK$10.5 billion in retail and property sales since March, using online channels
- Company to offer 783 units in the first phase of The Pavilia residential project in Sha Tin from next month, Cheng says
