New Word's residential development The Pavilia atop Tai Wai MTR Station in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei ChenNew Word's residential development The Pavilia atop Tai Wai MTR Station in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World Development reaps rewards from online sales experiments to counter Covid-19 crisis

  • Developer has generated HK$10.5 billion in retail and property sales since March, using online channels
  • Company to offer 783 units in the first phase of The Pavilia residential project in Sha Tin from next month, Cheng says

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:50pm, 30 Sep, 2020

