Shopping centres try their best to boost footfall and sales amid a retail downturn. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong retail landlords spice up festive weekends with rebates, live events as easier social-distancing rules lure shoppers back to malls
- More than HK$12 million worth of rebates and promotions are being lined up to help boost sales for tenants in the coming months
- Measures could help lift the gloom in local retail industry after 19 months of sales slumps
Topic | Hong Kong property
Shopping centres try their best to boost footfall and sales amid a retail downturn. Photo: Handout