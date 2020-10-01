Shopping centres try their best to boost footfall and sales amid a retail downturn. Photo: HandoutShopping centres try their best to boost footfall and sales amid a retail downturn. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong retail landlords spice up festive weekends with rebates, live events as easier social-distancing rules lure shoppers back to malls

  • More than HK$12 million worth of rebates and promotions are being lined up to help boost sales for tenants in the coming months
  • Measures could help lift the gloom in local retail industry after 19 months of sales slumps

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 1:46pm, 1 Oct, 2020

