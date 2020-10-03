Cartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond SoCartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Cartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Cartier closes boutique at 1881 Heritage as it consolidates retail network in Tsim Sha Tsui amid Hong Kong’s luxury sales slump

  • Cartier is closing its boutique at 1881 Heritage, put the outlet on Peking Road through renovations, while opening a new pace at K11 Musea
  • Last year, Tiffany & Co closed its 1881 Heritage outlet when its lease expired

Topic |   Cartier
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond SoCartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Cartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE