Cartier store at the 1881 Heritage shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on 3 October 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Cartier closes boutique at 1881 Heritage as it consolidates retail network in Tsim Sha Tsui amid Hong Kong’s luxury sales slump
- Cartier is closing its boutique at 1881 Heritage, put the outlet on Peking Road through renovations, while opening a new pace at K11 Musea
- Last year, Tiffany & Co closed its 1881 Heritage outlet when its lease expired
