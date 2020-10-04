Tourists at the Ruins of St. Paul's site in Macau on 12 December 2019. Photo: Nora TamTourists at the Ruins of St. Paul's site in Macau on 12 December 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Macau Pass to expand cashless payment service to Hong Kong in 2021, a step towards greater convenience in Greater Bay Area

  • The MPay wallet will enable Macau’s residents to use their cashless payment platforms denominated in the Macanese pataca with merchants in Hong Kong
  • It will also enable Hong Kong’s residents to pay for goods and services across the border more easily without having to exchange the Hong Kong dollar for the pataca

Topic |   Macau
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 11:30am, 4 Oct, 2020

