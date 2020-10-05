Aerial view of Central And . Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s home rental market faces tough fourth quarter as recession makes redundancies more likely
- With many companies reliant on government handouts to stay afloat, more redundancies are likely in the next six months, which will dent local housing demand, says Savills
- Landlords have been trying to boost demand by offering incentives other than direct reductions in rent, according to property agents
