Coronavirus pandemic hits Thailand residential property market already ailing from slow economic growth, protests and high prices
- Thailand’s economy, which was among the slowest in Southeast Asia last year, is expected to contract by 8 per cent this year
- Sales of residential units are expected to decline by 40 per cent year on year, Colliers Thailand says
Topic | Thailand
By the second quarter this year, developers in Thailand were already offering discounts of as much as 36 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock