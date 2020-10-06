An empty store in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, that previously housed Victoria Secret. The city’s retail property sector has taken a massive hit. Photo: Nora Tam
No recovery in sight for Asia-Pacific’s commercial property sector as Covid-19 travel restrictions slam deals, retail sales
- The total value of transactions plummeted by nearly 40 per cent in the year to September, as the number of deals fell by almost a third, according to Real Capital Analytics
- CBRE said the decline was due to lockdown measures and the continued imposition of travel restrictions, both of which inhibited cross-border deals
Topic | Property investment
An empty store in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, that previously housed Victoria Secret. The city’s retail property sector has taken a massive hit. Photo: Nora Tam