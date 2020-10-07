Exterior of D2 Place Two, one of the two shopping centres built by Lawsgroup, in Lai Chi Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong group plans expansion of D2 Place with redevelopment of industrial building into office tower amid retail slump
- Lawsgroup plans to redevelop an industrial building into a 27-storey office tower next to its D2 Place One and Two shopping centres in Lai Chi Kok
- Shopping centres in Hong Kong have seen an increase in traffic in September as government relaxed restrictions, Savills said
Topic | Retailing
Exterior of D2 Place Two, one of the two shopping centres built by Lawsgroup, in Lai Chi Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen