The View by Jonathan Merry

How big data will help shape China’s economic future

  • Chinese companies, even smaller exporters, are increasingly focusing on developing supply chains to leverage data and consumer insights
  • Firms could target international and domestic consumers using data from e-commerce giants, with the main players shifting to meet demand for advanced technology

Updated: 3:30am, 8 Oct, 2020

Visitors walk through a display at the National Big Data Comprehensive Pilot Area in southwest Guizhou province on May 22, 2019. Chinese firms are increasingly turning to big data to help reduce their dependence on exports and strengthen their presence in domestic markets. Photo: Xinhua
