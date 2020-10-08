The amount of office space lying empty reached the highest level in 21 years in September, according to property services company CBRE. Photo: K Y ChengThe amount of office space lying empty reached the highest level in 21 years in September, according to property services company CBRE. Photo: K Y Cheng
The amount of office space lying empty reached the highest level in 21 years in September, according to property services company CBRE. Photo: K Y Cheng
Business

Desperate landlords offer renovation subsidies to lure tenants as Hong Kong’s vacant office space hits 21-year high

  • Some landlords have begun offering a one-off subsidy to help new tenants fit out their office space, according to CBRE
  • The property services company says 7.8 million sq ft of office space – about the size of four Central Plazas – sat vacant in Hong Kong in September, the highest since 1999

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The amount of office space lying empty reached the highest level in 21 years in September, according to property services company CBRE. Photo: K Y ChengThe amount of office space lying empty reached the highest level in 21 years in September, according to property services company CBRE. Photo: K Y Cheng
The amount of office space lying empty reached the highest level in 21 years in September, according to property services company CBRE. Photo: K Y Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE