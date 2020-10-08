Adrian Cheng, New World Development’s executive vice-chairman, will oversee the redevelopment of State Theatre. Photo: Dickson LeeAdrian Cheng, New World Development’s executive vice-chairman, will oversee the redevelopment of State Theatre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong developer NWD says it will ‘create shared value’, as it takes control of State Theatre Building site

  • NWD took control of the site on Thursday and must pay holdout owners based on a Lands Tribunal reserve price of HK$4.77 billion or HK$12,468 per square foot
  • The company has announced the set up of a team of local and international conservation consultants

Sandy Li, Peggy Sito
Sandy Li and Peggy Sito

Updated: 3:38pm, 8 Oct, 2020

