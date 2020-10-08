Adrian Cheng, New World Development’s executive vice-chairman, will oversee the redevelopment of State Theatre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong developer NWD says it will ‘create shared value’, as it takes control of State Theatre Building site
- NWD took control of the site on Thursday and must pay holdout owners based on a Lands Tribunal reserve price of HK$4.77 billion or HK$12,468 per square foot
- The company has announced the set up of a team of local and international conservation consultants
