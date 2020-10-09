New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project atop the Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei ChenNew World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project atop the Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project atop the Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

New World Development launches mega Hong Kong project at lower-than-expected prices, as Covid-19, recession weigh on market

  • First batch of 180 units will be offered at prices ranging from HK$6.3 million to HK$19.9 million each
  • Poor economic performance, rising unemployment will force developers to price new flats at lower prices: analyst

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy LiPearl Liu
Sandy Li and Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:56pm, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project atop the Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei ChenNew World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project atop the Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm residential project atop the Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE