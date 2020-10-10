Hong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus has failed to dent Hong Kong’s fintech push, future role as fundraising hub for bay area, say experts
- The city’s finance industry has remained ‘vibrant’ with unemployment in the sector below 3 per cent, much better than the overall figure of 6.1 per cent , says Rocky Tung, a government adviser
- The pandemic has also led to better usage of financial technology tools, as people have been forced to go online, said Tung
