Hong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPAHong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPA
Business

Coronavirus has failed to dent Hong Kong’s fintech push, future role as fundraising hub for bay area, say experts

  • The city’s finance industry has remained ‘vibrant’ with unemployment in the sector below 3 per cent, much better than the overall figure of 6.1 per cent , says Rocky Tung, a government adviser
  • The pandemic has also led to better usage of financial technology tools, as people have been forced to go online, said Tung

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPAHong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s finance sector has remained ‘vibrant’ despite the health crisis, as unemployment in the sector remained below 3 per cent. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE