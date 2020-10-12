Tourism has come to a standstill in Macau as the Covid-19 outbreak slams tourist arrivals. Photo: Reuters
Macau predicts shift in travel patterns as Covid-19 limits tourism to short-haul, short stay visitors
- Time spent on trip planning and pertinent reservations may be shortened, while many may opt for short-haul travel, tourism director says
- ‘Golden week’ holiday did not bring many good news as arrivals, mostly from mainland China, slumped by almost 90 per cent
Topic | Macau
