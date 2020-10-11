The fundraising exercise comes days after Goldin’s creditors said it had no right to sell its headquarters in Kowloon Bay, pictured. Photo: Sam TsangThe fundraising exercise comes days after Goldin’s creditors said it had no right to sell its headquarters in Kowloon Bay, pictured. Photo: Sam Tsang
The fundraising exercise comes days after Goldin’s creditors said it had no right to sell its headquarters in Kowloon Bay, pictured. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cash-strapped developer Goldin to raise US$178 million through share sale for debt repayment, working capital

  • The company plans to sell 1.39 billion new shares at HK$1 each
  • Billionaire Pan Sutong’s shareholding will fall to 59.05 per cent from 70.86 per cent

Sandy Li
Updated: 10:40pm, 11 Oct, 2020

