Goldin Financial Global Centre in Kowloon Bay. Photo: HandoutGoldin Financial Global Centre in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout
Deutsche Bank subsidiary files petition seeking liquidation of Hong Kong-listed developer Goldin Financial Holdings

  • DB Trustees (Hong Kong) has applied for liquidation to prevent Pan Sutong, Goldin’s chairman, from selling two companies that own its headquarters, source says
  • The developer and its creditors are all currently claiming the ownership of its headquarters in Kowloon Bay

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 4:45pm, 12 Oct, 2020

