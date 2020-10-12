Goldin Financial Global Centre in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Handout
Deutsche Bank subsidiary files petition seeking liquidation of Hong Kong-listed developer Goldin Financial Holdings
- DB Trustees (Hong Kong) has applied for liquidation to prevent Pan Sutong, Goldin’s chairman, from selling two companies that own its headquarters, source says
- The developer and its creditors are all currently claiming the ownership of its headquarters in Kowloon Bay
Topic | Hong Kong property
