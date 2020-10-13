As of the second quarter this year, the gaming sector and related industries employed 20.5 per cent of Macau’s working population, while hotels employed 7.6 per cent, according to data from JLL and the Statistics and Census Service. Photo: Getty Images
Home buying sentiment expected to be subdued in Macau, after ‘golden week’ tourism arrivals plummet by 90 per cent
- Residential property transactions dropped 23 per cent year on year to 4,169 deals in the first eight months of the year, Financial Services Bureau says
- Buyers will become cautious after Macau fails to see a sharp rebound in tourist arrivals, gaming revenue during week-long holiday
Topic | China property
