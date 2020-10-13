Potential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Where have all the buyers gone, as Hong Kong is poised for 12,000 new homes to flood the market in the next three months?
- Up to 11,578 new homes in 38 projects could be launched this quarter, data shows
- New World Development’s 2,198-unit The Pavilia Farm among the new projects set for launch
