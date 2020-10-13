Potential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson LeePotential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Potential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Where have all the buyers gone, as Hong Kong is poised for 12,000 new homes to flood the market in the next three months?

  • Up to 11,578 new homes in 38 projects could be launched this quarter, data shows
  • New World Development’s 2,198-unit The Pavilia Farm among the new projects set for launch

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:46am, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson LeePotential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Potential homebuyers line up for the sale of the CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project at Fortune Metropolis mall in Hung Hom, on September 26, 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE