Aerial view of the Marina Club in Discovery Bay in Lantau, where the developer has pledged to turn its marina into “Hong Kong's most exclusive” superyacht club. Photo: Roy IssaAerial view of the Marina Club in Discovery Bay in Lantau, where the developer has pledged to turn its marina into “Hong Kong's most exclusive” superyacht club. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Italian yacht builder teams up with Hong Kong interior designers to create bespoke “floating villas” for wealthy Asians

  • Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo has partnered with a Hong Kong-based interior designer to create bespoke “floating villas” targeting wealthy Asians
  • Simpson Marine Group, which represents the maker in Asia, has doubled sales this year with Covid-19 doing little damage to lifestyle

Topic |   Architecture and design
Martin Choi
Updated: 7:15am, 14 Oct, 2020

