Swire Properties selling car parking spaces in Taikoo Shing for HK$3 million each as it disposes off noncore assets

  • The company plans to sell a total of 227 car and 62 motorcycle parking spaces in the 43-year-old Taikoo Shing housing development in Quarry Bay
  • A 170 sq ft flat in Tuen Mun, in the New Territories, costs less than the price of a car parking space in Taikoo Shing

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 9:45am, 15 Oct, 2020

Swire Properties is selling car and motorcycle parking spaces in Taikoo Shing. Photo: Google Map
