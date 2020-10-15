Swire Properties is selling car and motorcycle parking spaces in Taikoo Shing. Photo: Google Map
Swire Properties selling car parking spaces in Taikoo Shing for HK$3 million each as it disposes off noncore assets
- The company plans to sell a total of 227 car and 62 motorcycle parking spaces in the 43-year-old Taikoo Shing housing development in Quarry Bay
- A 170 sq ft flat in Tuen Mun, in the New Territories, costs less than the price of a car parking space in Taikoo Shing
