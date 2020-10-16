An aerial view of China Evergrande’s The Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of China Evergrande’s The Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of China Evergrande’s The Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

China Evergrande fails to offload leftover units at The Emerald Bay Phase 2 project in Hong Kong

  • Developer had sold just seven out of 262 units as of 7pm local time
  • Project will, however, be almost sold out by the time it is completed in August next year, Centaline agent says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:51pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of China Evergrande’s The Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of China Evergrande’s The Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of China Evergrande’s The Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE