Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New World’s home sale in Tai Wai kicks off with a bang as discounts and location draw buyers to ignore oversupply and recession
- New World Development sold 184 of the 234 flats at The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai as of 4pm on Saturday
- The Pavilia Farm received about 22,763 registrations of intent for the 391 flats that go on sale this weekend
Topic | Weekend Property
