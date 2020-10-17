Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

New World’s home sale in Tai Wai kicks off with a bang as discounts and location draw buyers to ignore oversupply and recession

  • New World Development sold 184 of the 234 flats at The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai as of 4pm on Saturday
  • The Pavilia Farm received about 22,763 registrations of intent for the 391 flats that go on sale this weekend

Topic |   Weekend Property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:20pm, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Home buyers lining up for The Pavilia Farm phase one development in Tai Wai, at the project’s sales office in D PARK, Tsuen Wan on 17 October 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE