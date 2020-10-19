NEW

500 electric car makers battling for China's lucrative vehicle market

An estimated 500 electric car makers have piled into the world's largest vehicle market, competing for supremacy as the Chinese government prods home-grown brands, such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, to get a larger slice of the market under the Made in China 2025 industrial master plan. This Post series looks at how infrastructure limitations, socioeconomic factors, and battery market competition are having an impact.