Investment is less risky in Macau, says Richard Yue, the chief executive and chief investment officer at Hong Kong real estate private-equity fund Arch Capital Management. Photo: Xinhua Investment is less risky in Macau, says Richard Yue, the chief executive and chief investment officer at Hong Kong real estate private-equity fund Arch Capital Management. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Macau, with its cheap plots and little competition, is the promised land for Hong Kong’s smaller property developers

  • Hong Kong offers little room for smaller players to grow, Telok Real Estate Partners says
  • Land prices in Macau can be as low as a tenth of Hong Kong prices: developer

Topic |   China property
Sandy Li
Updated: 8:00am, 20 Oct, 2020

