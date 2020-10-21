The OfficeBlocks proptech platform uses artificial intelligence and image-based machine learning to determine a building’s age, grade and availability. Photo: Handout The OfficeBlocks proptech platform uses artificial intelligence and image-based machine learning to determine a building’s age, grade and availability. Photo: Handout
JLL’s OfficeBlocks proptech platform allows investors to check rents, vacancies and risk profile with just a photo

  • OfficeBlocks allows users to conduct due diligence and invest in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate by simply using a photo of the building
  • Launched by JLL and Risk Integrated, the app costs subscribers a US$5,000 per city per month

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:41am, 21 Oct, 2020

