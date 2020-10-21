Vending machines have enjoyed a surge in popularity in Hong Kong during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
Vending machines enjoy a boom in Hong Kong as coronavirus drives sales of face masks, instant meals
- Some shopping mall and office landlords are slashing the rent they charge for vending machines because they enable transactions without physical contact and draw traffic
- Operators like FreshUp and EC Bento have seen demand surging, while traditional shops struggle to survive
Topic | Hong Kong property
Vending machines have enjoyed a surge in popularity in Hong Kong during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Lam Ka-sing