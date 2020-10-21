About 90 per cent of the Tung Chung project’s floor space was earmarked for office development, according to the government’s land sale document. Photo: Felix Wong
World’s costliest office market shows first signs of weakness, as Hong Kong withdraws biggest commercial site this year, developer cuts rent at Kai Tak tower by 20 per cent
- All three tenders received for commercial site in Tung Chung rejected, Lands Department says
- Rents at grade A tower, expected to be completed in 2022, will start from HK$40 per square foot a month
