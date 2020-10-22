A traveller at Beijing Capital International Airport. All tours were prohibited in January following news of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP A traveller at Beijing Capital International Airport. All tours were prohibited in January following news of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Fresh China ban on international tour groups weighs on sector stocks, to push firms further towards domestic market

  • Beijing has tighten restrictions ahead of the winter months after Qingdao, Guangzhou and Ruili record cases of Covid-19, most of them imported
  • China’s domestic tourism market has recorded a strong rebound in recent months after curbs were eased in July

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:59pm, 22 Oct, 2020

