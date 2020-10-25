The Pavilia Farm, New World Development’s residential project atop Tai Wai MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong property market gets second rousing weekend as buyers grab all units at New World’s Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai
- Buyers grabbed all 181 units at New World Development’s Pavilia Farm by 5.35pm, another 197 units will be on sale on Monday
- Stirring weekend sales come as the government suggested the city’s recession abated last quarter
