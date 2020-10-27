An uptick in private home sales in Singapore in September, the most since July 2018, offers hope that investors might regain their appetite for collective sales. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s unique ‘collective sales’ lose appeal to investors even as housing market shows signs of early recovery
- Unique to Singapore, a collective sale is a sale of property that is under multiple ownership to a single buyer, who usually intends to redevelop the site
- Collective sales had been slowing since 2018, but last year’s residential collective sales worth about S$200 million dwarfed this year’s as the coronavirus crisis hit demand
Topic | Coronavirus Singapore
An uptick in private home sales in Singapore in September, the most since July 2018, offers hope that investors might regain their appetite for collective sales. Photo: Bloomberg