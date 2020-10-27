General view of Shenzhen, where a record amount of office space stands empty. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen’s office landlords offer leisure areas, huge pantries as they compete to woo tech firms amid record vacancy levels
- There was close to 2.4 million square metres of empty space – about 13 times the gross floor area of Hong Kong’s IFC towers – in Shenzhen in the third quarter, according to CBRE
- New-economy companies generally need larger spaces because they provide employees, who often work long hours, with entertainment and leisure areas, and spacious pantries
