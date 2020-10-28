A general view of the Central financial district in Hong Kong on July 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s government may have to step up on land sales as two failed auctions starve the coffers of much-needed revenue
- Two withdrawn tenders in October and May deprived the government of an estimated HK$12 billion in revenue, about 10 per cent of the government’s land-sales receipt from the last fiscal year
- The government still has nine land parcels to sell out of 15 plots earmarked for the fiscal year ending in March 2021
