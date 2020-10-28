Cityplaza One, a 21-storey office building owned by Swire Properties at the Taikoo Shing project in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Swire in talks to sell Cityplaza One office tower as it picks up the pace on asset sales after first interim loss in half a century
- Cityplaza One, completed in 1997, has about 629,000 square feet (58,400 square metres) in gross floor area
- The 21-storey office tower is said to have received a purchase offer of HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion), according to industry sources
Topic | Swire Group
