Manila’s residential property sector, which relies heavily on Chinese online gaming operators, has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
Business

Manila’s residential towers slowly emptying out amid an exodus of online casinos from the Philippine capital

  • The Philippines’ online gaming industry has taken a beating amid weaker demand due to the pandemic, with many operators giving up their licences
  • Rents in Manila’s residential condominiums are likely to fall 10 per cent on average by the year-end, according to property broker KMC Savills

Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:11pm, 28 Oct, 2020

