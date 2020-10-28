Manila’s residential property sector, which relies heavily on Chinese online gaming operators, has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
Manila’s residential towers slowly emptying out amid an exodus of online casinos from the Philippine capital
- The Philippines’ online gaming industry has taken a beating amid weaker demand due to the pandemic, with many operators giving up their licences
- Rents in Manila’s residential condominiums are likely to fall 10 per cent on average by the year-end, according to property broker KMC Savills
Topic | The Philippines
Manila’s residential property sector, which relies heavily on Chinese online gaming operators, has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout