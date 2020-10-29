A staff member cleans one of HSBC’s historic lion sculptures ahead of their unveiling outside the bank’s headquarters in Central on October 22. The sculptures were restored after suffering damage during last year’s protests. HSBC has come under increased scrutiny of late amid US sanctions and fears that China might place it on an “unreliable entities” list. Photo: Felix Wong
