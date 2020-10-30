On Saturday, CK Asset will release 98 units at El Futuro in Kau To Shan. Photo: Jonathan Wong On Saturday, CK Asset will release 98 units at El Futuro in Kau To Shan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
On Saturday, CK Asset will release 98 units at El Futuro in Kau To Shan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Small flats defy Hong Kong’s recession, gaining in price as larger homes continue to lose value

  • Gains in the prices of small flats in September were enough to push an official gauge back into positive territory for the first time since early summer
  • Smaller units are more sensitive to a sudden improvement in market sentiment, say analysts, while buyers of bigger properties await signs of long-term optimism

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 3:30pm, 30 Oct, 2020

