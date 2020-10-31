The MTR Corporation has the rights to develop the land in Lohas Park. Photo: Nora Tam
Consortium of Hong Kong and mainland developers wins bid for last parcel of land in Lohas Park
- Dynamic Wish, a consortium formed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties, K. Wah International and China Merchants Land, won the tender for phase 13 of Lohas Park
- The latest phase can yield a total gross floor area of 1.55 million sq ft or some 2,550 flats
Topic | Hong Kong property
