The MTR Corporation has the rights to develop the land in Lohas Park. Photo: Nora Tam The MTR Corporation has the rights to develop the land in Lohas Park. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Consortium of Hong Kong and mainland developers wins bid for last parcel of land in Lohas Park

  • Dynamic Wish, a consortium formed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties, K. Wah International and China Merchants Land, won the tender for phase 13 of Lohas Park
  • The latest phase can yield a total gross floor area of 1.55 million sq ft or some 2,550 flats

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy LiLam Ka-sing
Sandy Li and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Oct, 2020

